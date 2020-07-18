James "Ray" Amond, 84, resident of Greenwell Springs, passed away on July 16, 2020 in the comfort of his home while surrounded by family and friends. Ray was an Army Reserve veteran, a retiree of the telephone company after 30 years of service. He was a member of Crusin' Cajuns for 20 years and a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He was a talented musician, an excellent woodworker, and an all-around handyman. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and a generous friend to many. Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Christine "Ruth" Varnado Amond; sons Kevin (Monica) Amond and Keith Amond; his sister Theresa (Claude) Catania; and five grandchildren Jesse (Leanne) Floyd, Makenna (Austin) Thomas, Allie, Mandy, and Kaden Amond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Nattie Amond and his brother L.J. Amond. A public visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.