1/1
James "Ray" Amond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Ray" Amond, 84, resident of Greenwell Springs, passed away on July 16, 2020 in the comfort of his home while surrounded by family and friends. Ray was an Army Reserve veteran, a retiree of the telephone company after 30 years of service. He was a member of Crusin' Cajuns for 20 years and a parishioner of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He was a talented musician, an excellent woodworker, and an all-around handyman. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and a generous friend to many. Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Christine "Ruth" Varnado Amond; sons Kevin (Monica) Amond and Keith Amond; his sister Theresa (Claude) Catania; and five grandchildren Jesse (Leanne) Floyd, Makenna (Austin) Thomas, Allie, Mandy, and Kaden Amond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Nattie Amond and his brother L.J. Amond. A public visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved