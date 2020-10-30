Colonel James "Jim" Newton Wasson, also known as Woody, and Miss Deborah "Debbie" David Wasson (Mrs. James N. Wasson) died at their home in Loranger, Louisiana. Colonel Wasson died on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 and Mrs. Wasson died on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020. Colonel Wasson was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 4, 1952. He is the son of Mr. Wilbourn Woollard Wasson and Miss Annie Louise Heidelberg Wasson. He was 68 years old. Mrs. Wasson was born in Hammond, Louisiana on August 27, 1952. She is the daughter of Mr. Charles Edward David, Sr. and Miss Lorraine Miller David. She was 68 years old. Colonel Wasson was a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in American History and a Master of Arts in American History. He received a Master of Military Arts and Sciences at the School of Advanced Military Studies and a Master of Science in National Security Strategy at the National War College. While attending Southeastern, Woody worked as a disc jockey at the Hammond Radio Station. After completing his Master's degree at Southeastern in 1980, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was then selected for Officer Candidate School, which he completed in 1981 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant. Colonel Wasson served for 31-years in various positions from Platoon Leader to Assistant Chief of Staff of the United States European Command. Throughout his career, he played an integral role in the development of the 2005 Contingency Planning Guidance, the creation of the first operational plan for stability on the African continent leading to the creation of Africa Command, synchronizing the US military response during the Russo-Georgian War, and spearheading the first planning effort for the newly created Army Cyber Command. Colonel Wasson attended the Air Defense Officer Advanced Course, Command and General Staff College, School of Advanced Military Studies, and the National War College. His decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal (2nd award), Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2nd award), and the Meritorious Service Medal (5th award). After retiring from the Army in 2011, he continued working as the Army Cyber Command Senior Planner before he and Mrs. Wasson returned to their home in Loranger, Louisiana. Colonel Wasson concluded his professional career as Chief of Staff of the New Orleans Field Office for United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Mrs. Wasson had a life-long passion for learning and traveling. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University and Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College where she studied textiles. Mrs. Wasson even studied in London and Paris. Mrs. Wasson was often selected for various positions of honor, including being crowned Dairy Queen by the Tangipahoa Parish Dairy Festival in 1969. She proudly held memberships in Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, National Society of the Magna Charta Dames, Dames of the Colonial Wars, and Daughters of the American Revolution in which she won the Outstanding Junior Member Award. During her tenure as a devoted and proud Army Wife, Mrs. Wasson held all offices within the Officers' Wives Club and she received the Molly Pitcher Award, which is awarded to individuals who have voluntarily contributed in a significant way to the improvement of the Field Artillery Community. Mrs. Wasson was also selected as Class Mom and Team mom at a variety of schools and for a variety of sports teams. Mrs. Wasson frequently organized and presented different educational programs at her children's schools, including her famous History of Louisiana Mardi Gras program. Jim and Deborah married on December 29th, 1979 and were eager to celebrate their 41st wedding anniversary this year. Their love for one another was evident and felt by all that knew them. What began as a strong friendship developed into a love that was deep and full of adventure. They had a zest for life that was highly contagious and allowed them to make life-long friendships wherever they went. They were devoted partners, parents, and grandparents. They will be greatly missed, but their spirits will live on. Colonel Wasson was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Wilbourn Woollard Wasson and Miss Annie Louise Heidelberg Wasson. Mrs. Wasson was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Charles Edward David, Sr. and Miss Lorraine Miller David. Both are survived by their son, David Wilbourn Wasson, Hammond; son, Captain James Beauregard Wasson, Hammond, currently serving with the U.S. Army in Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas; daughter, Anne Elisabeth Wasson Stein (Mrs. Joshua A.), New Orleans; and three grandchildren, Perrin Louise Wasson and Reese Adeline Wasson, both of Hammond, and Georgia Anne Stein, New Orleans. Colonel Wasson was also survived by his sister, Katherine Wasson Sellers Blair (Mrs. William B.), Hammond; Mrs. Wasson was also survived by her brother, Charles Edward David, Jr., Raleigh, North Carolina. A private family ceremony will be held at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, followed by a public burial at Greenlawn Cemetery, on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the L.P. Wasson and Ella W. Wasson Endowed Scholarship Fund, Millsaps College, 1701 N. State St., Jackson, MS 39210 - Attention: Jim Burke, or the Grace Memorial Episcopal Church Foundation, P. O. Box 1086, Hammond, LA 70404. Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, Hammond, is in charge of arrangements. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.