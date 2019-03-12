A resident of Baton Rouge, La., Min. James "June" Anderson Jr. went to his eternal home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1950. He graduated from Scotlandville Sr High School and attended Southern University; A Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Retired from U.S. Postal Services. Assistant Pastor of El Shaddai' Ministry. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and dedicated wife, Cari P. Anderson; 2 sons, Dionte James Anderson (Michon) and Darweshi Jibri Sanders (Geri) of Baton Rouge, La.; 7 grandchildren; Darweshi Jr., Layni, Jhatori, Brayla, Bracie, Brooklyn and Brianna, all of Baton Rouge, La.; 2 godchildren, Chloe, Baton Rouge, La. and Chayse, Flower Mount, Tx; his mother, Lucille Anderson; sister, Brenda parker, Flower Mount, Tx; mother-in-law, Willie Mae Varnell; brother-in-law, Hiram Pitcher (Angela), Mansville, Tx. Preceded in death by his father, James Anderson Sr.; brother, Clyde Anderson; father-in-law, Herman Pitcher; and sister-in-law, Monique P. Ephron. Services will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, La. Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. Religious services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 15, 2019 with visitation before services from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Officiant Prophet Milton Coats. Interment services at the Louisiana National Cemetery, Port Hudson, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019