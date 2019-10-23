James Verret, lifelong resident of Plattenville, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 98 and a proud WW II Army Veteran, where he received a Purple Heart. Jim had retired as a sugar cane farmer. One of Jim's fondest memories was being able to attend the WW II Museum and telling his actual stories to an eager audience. Jim is survived by his nephew, Carl Verret; great nieces, Christi Jennings Ledbetter, Jan Jennings, Nicole Landry, Nagatha Verret, and Lorene Verret; great nephew, Chad Jennings; and extended family that cared for Jim, Destinie Hebert, Austin "Bubba" Landry, Izabella Hebert, Shae Lynn Hebert, and Donavan Cavalier. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marie Verret; brothers, Henry Verret Jr., Lee Verret, and Leze Verret; and a niece, Rose Marie Jennings. Visitation will be held on Friday, October, 25, 2019 at Assumption of Our Lord Catholic Church, Plattenville from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. We want to extend a very special thanks to Assumption Healthcare and Rehab and the office of Dr. Charles Bolotte for their care and support.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019