Anthony "Tony" David passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a long-time resident of Jarreau, Louisiana. Along with his unique sense of humor, he loved cooking, dancing, Cajun music, joy riding and spending time with family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Yvonne Davis David, his parents Jim and Ella Grace David, his children Amy (Kristy) David, Jason (Chasity) David, Brett (Lindsey) David, his granddaughters Isabella, Addisyn , Kennedy, and Lennon David, his siblings Duane (Nancy) David, Darren (Lori) David, Denise (Mark) Torina, and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Jason David, Brett David, Darren David, Duane David, Mark Torina, and James Davis. Honorary Pallbearer will be Robert Davis. Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, La on Thursday; October 8, 2020, 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

