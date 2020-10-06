1/1
James Anthony "Tony" David
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" David passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer. He was a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a long-time resident of Jarreau, Louisiana. Along with his unique sense of humor, he loved cooking, dancing, Cajun music, joy riding and spending time with family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Yvonne Davis David, his parents Jim and Ella Grace David, his children Amy (Kristy) David, Jason (Chasity) David, Brett (Lindsey) David, his granddaughters Isabella, Addisyn , Kennedy, and Lennon David, his siblings Duane (Nancy) David, Darren (Lori) David, Denise (Mark) Torina, and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Jason David, Brett David, Darren David, Duane David, Mark Torina, and James Davis. Honorary Pallbearer will be Robert Davis. Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, La on Thursday; October 8, 2020, 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved