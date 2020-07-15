James Arthur Bowlby was born in Oakland, California on June 1, 1949 to Arthur and Mildred Bowlby. Known as Jim to most of his friends and family, he was the second of four children and a product of the sixties, which is readily apparent when you look at his extensive music collection and his lifelong fondness for artists such as Joan Baez, John Denver, and Simon & Garfunkel just to name a few. He joined the Navy at the height of the Vietnam war, thinking he would sign up as a cook and work in the galley, but to his great disappointment, he scored so high on his tests that the Navy assigned him to Nuclear Power. From 1968 to 1974, he served as a first-class electrician's mate on board the USS Enterprise and worked in the nuclear reactor engine room. During his time of service, he also enjoyed a few mini vacations to places like Singapore and Hong Kong, courtesy of the US Navy and otherwise known as port leave. After the Navy, he married and raised 3 children, living and working mainly in Louisiana and Pennsylvania, and later as a contractor, in Minnesota. Towards the end of his 40-year career in nuclear power and the beginning of his retirement, he wrote and edited an industry email newsletter that went out to more than 800 of his colleagues and peers, making news aggregating cool before everyone else was doing it. He performed this service 6 days a week, for almost 10 years, and his newsletter was the focus of many morning meetings in nuclear power plants all over the United States and a couple of other countries. An engineer by trade, he was also an adult Sunday school teacher, the family genealogist, lover of poetry, particularly that of Robert Frost, and a writer. Some of Jim's greatest gifts to his children and grandchildren over the years were the letters he crafted. He was known as a quiet man, a man of such few words that when he did speak, people listened, but what he wasn't able to say in person, he made up for with the thoughtful way he penned his letters and emails and the hours he would spend to find the perfect card for a special occasion. Jim found his piece of heaven on earth in 20 acres in West Virginia on top of a mountain in a tiny town called Cairo about 12 years ago. He loved the beauty of the hills, his friends at Cairo Baptist where he was a member, and the slow quiet pace that gave him time to think and space to enjoy the simple things like woodworking and cooking. His favorite way to pass the time was riding his tractor up and down his hills, cutting his grass each week and enjoying the beautiful mountain view all around him. Unfortunately, a cancer diagnosis in 2018 became a sudden, rude interruption to his simple, idyllic life which forced him to undergo treatment elsewhere with less time on his mountain and more time in hospitals and doctor visits. After a brief and glorious pause to the disease when he was declared "cancer-free," he enjoyed a little more time on his mountain until the cancer eventually returned, this time for good. In June of this year, Jim reluctantly said goodbye to his mountain and moved back to Louisiana and the support and love of his family, and an acknowledged bonus - Zapp's potato chips. On July 11, 2020, Jim left this world for the real Heaven. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two daughters and spouses, Sara and Cliff Horn, and Karen and Patricia Palacios Bowlby; his son and spouse, Jonathan and Lindsey Bowlby; his grandchildren, Caleb Horn, Clara Horn, Santiago Palacios Bowlby, Inti Palacios Bowlby, Madeline Bowlby and Eloise Bowlby; mother of his children, Gail Owens; his sister Linda Bowlby; his brother and spouse, Carl Bowlby and Magda Berrios; his youngest brother and spouse, Paul Bowlby and Dawne Estrada, and his four nieces, Theresa Bowlby Lee, April Bowlby, Kimber Bowlby-Runyeon and Marie Trimeloni Humphrey. There will be a visitation at the First Baptist Church of Zachary on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 10 am until memorial services at 11 am. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.