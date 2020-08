Or Copy this URL to Share

James B. Scott, a native of Port Hudson, La., passed away on July 28, 2020, at the age of 59. Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, 11 am, at the Louisiana National Cemetery, Port Hudson, La. Professional services are entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

