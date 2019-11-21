James "Ralph" Babin, a servant of God through his service and willingness to help others, Ralph never met a stranger. He gave his time and talents to anyone who needed a helping hand. He passed away at his home in Plaquemine on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 79. He was a loving husband, father and was passionate about being a grandfather. He was born in Gonzales and spent his childhood in Carville. Ralph was an Army Veteran, where he served in Korea. Ralph was a retired maintenance superintendent from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine and was later known for his woodworking. He created beautiful treasures from nature, enjoying turning on a lathe and spending countless hours with this woodworking group, Southern Bayou Woodturners. Ralph greatly enjoyed innumerable fishing trips in Leeville, with his brother-in-law, Earl Crochet. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine on Saturday, November 23rd from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m., with burial to follow in Grace Memorial Park. Ralph is survived by the love of his life, wife of 55 years, Brenda Mire Babin of Plaquemine; his greatest joy, his daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Dale Montgomery of Bossier City; three grandchildren that filled his heart, Madison, Graham and Fletcher Montgomery; extended family who he loved like his own, Robbie, Hadley, Stewart and Alex; three sisters, Jerline Hebert, Delores LeBlanc and Carol "Cookie" Landaiche and husband Tommy; in-laws, Judy Bartet, Conrad "Peedy" and Alice Mire, Linda "Chune" and Earl Crochet; numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Windom and Elise Curry Babin. He was an honorary member of the KC in Plaquemine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. Ralph will be greatly missed. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019