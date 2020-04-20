James Barlow, Jr, 69, a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Baton Rouge General. James was born in Baton Rouge, LA on June 10, 1950 to the late James and Virgie Lee Barlow. He was a graduate of Capital Senior High School, class of 1968. James worked as a pipefitter/welder at ExxonMobil Refinery for 32 years before retiring in 2006. He was a member of Belfair Church for 30+ years, where he proudly served on the Deacon board for over 20 years. James was extremely active in community events with the Glen Oaks High School Security Dads and was also known for his "world famous" peach cobbler and turkey wings! James stayed active doing many of the things he loved, which included fishing, bowling, playing cards and dominoes with his friends, playing Candy Crush, and serving breakfast at his church every 5th Sunday. He especially loved spending time with his family and took great delight in the times he reigned as the Barlow Family Uno Champion! He left a lasting impression on anyone who crossed his path and was not ashamed about sharing his faith and journey to accepting Christ. James was united in marriage to Azalee Barlow on May 22, 1976. From this union, they were blessed with four beautiful children. James leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 43 years; four children: Lumumba Barlow, Latoya (Donell) Tuniors, Akil (Anthonese) Barlow, Jamal (Dominique) Barlow; one sister Pamela Barlow-Kidd; seven grandchildren: Naimah Frazier, Akil Barlow, Jr., Lumumba Barlow II, Jahi Frazier, Judasa Barlow, Qyree Barlow, and Langston Barlow; three step-grandchildren: Da'Lacia Tuniors, Da'Naya Tuniors, and Da'Vean Tuniors; a nephew he took as his son, Issac (Kisha) Barlow; two godchildren: Antrona' Lands and Telisha Cummings, and a host of other relatives. James was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jacqueline Barlow, and his brother Ronald Gregory Barlow. Funeral services for James will be held privately and officiated by Pastor Jon Bennett. The Barlow family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude for all the words, prayers, and kind gestures during this time. James will truly be missed. The family takes comfort in knowing that he fought the good fight, he finished the race, and he kept the faith (II Timothy 4:7). Feel free to leave condolences in the guestbook for the family.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 25, 2020.