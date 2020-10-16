1/1
James Barnes "Barney" Fussell Jr.
1942 - 2020
James Barnes "Barney" Fussell, Jr. passed away on October 10, 2020 at the age of 78 after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Sally Copping Fussell. He is also survived by his son Mark Fussell (Stacie) and his siblings Stephanie Cathie Provenzano (Carmen), Jessica Brandt (Raymond) and Therese Fussell. He is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Fussell, his parents James Barnes Fussell Sr. and Retta Loper Fussell as well as his siblings Mary Ellen Scifo (George) and Kevin Fussell. He is the son in law of Ruth and the late Lawrence Copping Sr. Brother in law of Lawrence "Larry" Copping, Jr. and Craig Copping (Angela). Loving honorary paw paw of Tucker Hidalgo. He is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews. Born March 25, 1942 in New Orleans, LA. He was a long time resident of Chalmette, LA and relocated to Baton Rouge, LA following Katrina. He retired from Shell Oil Company after 33 years of service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Barney to Voice of the Kingdom Homeless Outreach Ministry, 8548 S. Hodgeson Rd., Gonzales, LA 70737 or Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are required. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St Bernard Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
OCT
19
Memorial service
01:00 PM
St Bernard Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
St Bernard Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
701 W Virtue St
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
October 13, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
