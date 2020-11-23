James Bennett "Benny" Cambre a native and resident of Port Vincent passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his residence after a lengthy illness. Born October 23, 1939, he was 81 years old. Benny was a graduate of French Settlement High School and a retired teamster. He loved hunting, gardening, and listening to Swamp Pop music. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Dianne Lambert Cambre; his children Stacey Cambre Babin (husband Benny) of St. Amant, Duane Cambre (wife Karen) of Livingston, Alton Cambre (wife Tricia) of Denham Springs, and Joelle Cambre Bourgeois (husband Kevin) of Port Vincent; his grandchildren Seth Babin (wife Megan); Brian Babin (wife Alli); Kaleigh Babin Gravois (husband Wes); Corey Cambre (wife Gabrielle); Cody and Shelby Cambre; Mallory and Londyn Cambre; Grant and Anna Bourgeois; his great-grandchildren Cooper, Camille, Monroe, Bennett and Maisyn Babin; Maggie Gravois; Blake Cambre; and Hasley Cambre; his brother-in-law, Stanley Lambert; sisters-in-law, Betty Lambert and Francis Cambre; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar J. and Elma Wildblood Cambre, and brother, David Cambre.Pallbearers will be Seth Babin, Brian Babin, Cooper Babin, Corey Cambre, Cody Cambre, and Grant Bourgeois. Honorary pallbearers, Bill Abbott Jr., Allen Betz, Dewey Harrell, Reuben Keller, Clay Richard, and Wayne Stafford. Public visitation will be held Wednesday, November 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Gonzales on 224 West Constitution Street, Gonzales, LA 70737. Private family funeral service per Covid-19 restrictions beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will occur at the Port Vincent Cemetery. Those attending visitation and funeral service are asked to wear a mask. Special thanks to Pinnacle Home Health and Pinnacle Hospice, especially Lacy, Regina, Brandy, and Leona. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

