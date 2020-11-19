1/1
James "Jimmy" Bolden Jr.
James "Jimmy" Bolden, Jr. departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence in Ewellville, LA. He was 78, a native of Ewellville. LA. Visitation on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church from 9:00 am to religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Ruth Bolden; 2 sons, Kenneth and Rickey Bolden; 1 brother, Morest Bolden; 3 sisters, Heloise Harden, Beulah Mae Brown (Willie) and Rosetta Sims (Winston); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Beulah and James Bolden, Sr.; 1 brother, Edward Bolden; 3 sisters, Mary Louise Adams, Genevia Dillon and Catherine Adams; 1 niece, Tammy Harden. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
