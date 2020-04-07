James Bosley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bosley.
Service Information
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-4216
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Bosley, age 91, departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1:45PM at Iberville Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Plaquemine, LA. 2 Timothy 4:7, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." He was a native of Kaddoville, LA and resident of Plaquemine. James is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 36 years Marjorie J. Bosley; three sons, Robert (Tracy) Bosley of Lithia Springs, GA, Gerald (Michelle) Jones and John Jones of Plaquemine, LA; three daughters, Cassie (Sterling) Dominique of Donaldsonville, LA, Edith (Dwayne) Oubre and LaShawn (Darrell) Barber of Plaquemine, LA; two generations of grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 9AM to 10AM at Roscoe Mortuary in Plaquemine, LA, followed by a private graveside service at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Kaddoville, LA. Roscoe Mortuary in Plaquemine in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.