James Bosley, age 91, departed this life on Monday, April 6, 2020 at 1:45PM at Iberville Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Plaquemine, LA. 2 Timothy 4:7, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." He was a native of Kaddoville, LA and resident of Plaquemine. James is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 36 years Marjorie J. Bosley; three sons, Robert (Tracy) Bosley of Lithia Springs, GA, Gerald (Michelle) Jones and John Jones of Plaquemine, LA; three daughters, Cassie (Sterling) Dominique of Donaldsonville, LA, Edith (Dwayne) Oubre and LaShawn (Darrell) Barber of Plaquemine, LA; two generations of grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 9AM to 10AM at Roscoe Mortuary in Plaquemine, LA, followed by a private graveside service at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Kaddoville, LA. Roscoe Mortuary in Plaquemine in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020