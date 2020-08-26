James Bradley "Brad" Martin, Sr. passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at the age 61. He was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and a retired truck driver. Brad is survived by his wife, Debra Brock Martin, and their faithful companion, Buster, his son, Brad Jr., brothers and sisters-in-law, Randy and Janet and Lawrence, Sr. and Bonnie, and grandchildren, Kay Lyn, Kelli, Austin, and Bradley. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Doris Purvis, parents, Carl and Opal Martin, and infant brother, Thomas. Pallbearers will include Randy Martin, Lawrence Martin, Joshua Krouse, and Nick Davis. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave, Denham Springs, Louisiana, on Friday, August 28, 2020, beginning at 12 p.m. with funeral services at 2 p.m. Burial services will be held at Felder Cemetery, 21039 LA-16, Denham Springs, Louisiana, immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting memorial contributions.

