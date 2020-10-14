1/
James "Wavell" Braud
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of James Wavell Braud will be held at 12 noon Saturday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church; visitation will begin at 8 am until 11:30 am at Knights of Columbus Hall, 43472 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales. Wavell was born on January 12, 1942, in St Amant and passed from this life on Tuesday October 13, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Baton Rouge at the age of 78 years. He was a resident of Gonzales, retired carpenter, avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Laiche Braud; siblings Marjorie Templet, Janel Bell, Vernell Gaudin, Clarence, Marvin, Windom and Emmanuell "Manny" Braud. Survivors include his wife of sixty years Lorraine Dupuy Braud; children Jeffrey Braud (Sheila), Robin Foret, David Braud (Janet), and Nicole (David) Cappel; sisters Earline Duplessis (Lionel), and Audrey Gautreau; grandchildren Suzanne (Mike), Jeremy (Hanna), Tony (Rebekah), Mary, Jared, Alex (Brittany), Andy (Rachael), Angelle, Alyssa, Alexis, Troy, Gracie, and Wyatt; great grandchildren Mason, Trey, Liam, Sydney, Zeke, Eli, D'mitri; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, friends that prefer to give a memorial contribution may give a gift by visiting https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/wavell-braud. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
08:00 - 11:30 AM
Knights of Columbus
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
