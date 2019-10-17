A loving father and brother, James "Jim" Brown, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was a native of Pickneyville, Mississippi and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He leaves to cherish his memory four sons, John Brown Sr. (Dianne), Edward Brown (Shelia), and Clifton Brown, all of Baton Rouge, La, James Brown (Helen), of Houma, La; four daughters, Denise Brown, Edith Brown, Lisa Baker, and Carolyn Brown; three sisters, Dorothy Payne, Isabell Hooker (Ardenis), Annie L. Bradley (Ted); one brother in-law, Perry Selvage, Sr., all of Baton Rouge, La; and one brother Jessie Lane of Dallas, Tx. A viewing will be held at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019