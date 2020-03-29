James Burton Firmin gained his wings on March 28, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the age of 77. Funeral services entrusted to Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen. Family will have private graveside services in Lakeland, Louisiana. A memorial service will be held for celebration of life for friends and extended family at a later date. He was a US Army Veteran and retired after 36 years of service from Copolymer Rubber and Chemical Corporation. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors especially at his camp at Belle River. Left to carry on his memory, the love of his life, his wife, of 56 years Mary Lee Ribera Firmin; daughter, Sheila David (Blaine); son, Randy Firmin (Linda); 8 grandchildren, Tiffany Boudreaux, Richie Bercegeay (Kaci), Ryan, Rebecca, Rhett, Renee, Reid and Ryker Firmin; and a special niece Maegan Sonnier; 4 great-grandchildren, Skylar Boudreaux, Kaden, Wesley, and Coy Bercegeay; sisters, Leslie Jeansonne (Gerard) and Brenda Savage; brother, Russell Firmin; sister-in-law, Rachel Firmin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Wilbert "LoLo" and Anna Mae Firmin; and brother, Martin Firmin. Please visit www.wilbertservices.com to leave memories for the family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020