James C. Augustus, age 66, peacefully journeyed to his heavenly home on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. -10 a.m. followed by a private ceremony at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Officiant, Rev. Constance R. Saizon. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; four daughters, three sons, two sisters, four brothers, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store