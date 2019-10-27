James C. "Jim" Butler, a resident of St. Francisville, LA, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Butterfly Wing - Hospice of Baton Rouge. While attending Louisiana State University in 1978, Jim experienced health issues which left him disabled for the remainder of his years. Jim was a member of Zachary First Baptist Church. He was a caring, compassionate, and kind person who found joy in doing good deeds for others. He had a passion for the outdoors and especially loved to fish. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 11am, conducted by Rev. Paul Ballard. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery. He is survived by two brothers: Jeff Butler and wife Juliette of Brownsboro, TX; Joe Butler and wife Donna of Jackson, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Gloria Butler and brother, John Butler. Pallbearers will be Jeff Butler, Jeff Butler II, Joe Butler, Dustin Butler, Bobby Butler, and Josh Peeples. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center - Intensive Care Unit and the Butterfly Wing – Hospice of Baton Rouge for their expert care.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019