James "Rooney" Campbell Sr.

James "Rooney" Campbell Sr. entered into eternal rest at his residence in St. Gabriel, Louisiana on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a 73-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Mt. Pilgrim B.C., 9700 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, Rev. Ronnie Blake, pastor on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Jon D. Bennett; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Beverly M. Campbell; children, Andrea Griffin, Reginald Celestine, Candice Pankey, Talisha Tate, Arditha Pitre and James E. Campbell Jr.; siblings, Helen Moton, Dorothy Perdue and Aaron T. Campbell; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and four siblings. He was a member at Belfair B.C. where he served the Deacon and Trustee Ministries and as a Sunday School teacher; and was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 5, 2019
