James "Rooney" Campbell Sr. entered into eternal rest at his residence in St. Gabriel, Louisiana on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a 73-year-old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Mt. Pilgrim B.C., 9700 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, Rev. Ronnie Blake, pastor on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Jon D. Bennett; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Beverly M. Campbell; children, Andrea Griffin, Reginald Celestine, Candice Pankey, Talisha Tate, Arditha Pitre and James E. Campbell Jr.; siblings, Helen Moton, Dorothy Perdue and Aaron T. Campbell; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and four siblings. He was a member at Belfair B.C. where he served the Deacon and Trustee Ministries and as a Sunday School teacher; and was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 5, 2019