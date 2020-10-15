James Carol "Jim" Bobbitt died on Friday, October 9, 2020. Jim was born on October 25, 1944, in Griffin, Indiana, to James Paul Bobbitt and Elizabeth Irene Penner Bobbitt. He was the 4th of 7 siblings. He joined the Army in 1965 and served multiple tours in Vietnam, and was in the Army for 23 years, retiring as a First Sergeant. He earned his BA and then 2 MAs in History from the University of Maryland while in the Army. After he retired from the Army, he taught ROTC at Belaire High in Baton Rouge for over 20 years. Jim was an avid runner who completed marathons and the Death Valley ultramarathon. He was an avid reader of history with a lifelong interest in the Civil War. He was survived by his wife of 18 years, Margaret Corwin, of Baton Rouge, and daughter, Kathleen Bobbitt, of North Carolina, and brother Larry Bobbitt of Arkansas. He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Charles, Richard, Jerry and Gary and sister Hazel. Jim did not want a memorial service, and the family requests that any memorials be made to the VFW in Mount Carmel, IL.

