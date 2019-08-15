James Carpenter

Guest Book
  • "To The Carpenter Family: Sorry for your loss. Praying God's..."
    - Milton & Gail Moore
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James "Kil Dee" Carpenter, a lifelong resident of Maringouin passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence at the age of 66. Memorial Service Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at A. Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, La conducted by Rev Donald Patterson. He is survived by his siblings Julianna Simien, Dorothy, Charlie, Bernice, Phannie, Antineka, and Roscoe Carpenter, Numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.