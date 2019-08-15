James "Kil Dee" Carpenter, a lifelong resident of Maringouin passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence at the age of 66. Memorial Service Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at A. Wesley Funeral Home, 10810 Ventress Dr., Maringouin, La conducted by Rev Donald Patterson. He is survived by his siblings Julianna Simien, Dorothy, Charlie, Bernice, Phannie, Antineka, and Roscoe Carpenter, Numerous other relatives and friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019