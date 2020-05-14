Rev. James Carr Sr. entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge Health Care on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was a 78 year old native of Jackson, Louisiana; resident of Ethel, Louisiana; Associate Minister at Greater Pleasant Green B.C.; and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am; an invitation only service conducted by Pastor Donald Turner, can be viewed via FB Live on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 11:00 am; interment at Good Hope Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Lubertha W. Carr; children, Shelia, Timothy, Sr., James, Jr.(Carolyn), Deandria Lawrence(Tracy) and Keith(Carla) Carr and Carton Walker; five sisters; two uncles; 27 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. A public Celebration of Life Service will held at a later date.

