Rev. James Carr Sr. entered into eternal rest at Baton Rouge Health Care on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was a 78 year old native of Jackson, Louisiana; resident of Ethel, Louisiana; Associate Minister at Greater Pleasant Green B.C.; and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am; an invitation only service conducted by Pastor Donald Turner, can be viewed via FB Live on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 11:00 am; interment at Good Hope Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Lubertha W. Carr; children, Shelia, Timothy, Sr., James, Jr.(Carolyn), Deandria Lawrence(Tracy) and Keith(Carla) Carr and Carton Walker; five sisters; two uncles; 27 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. A public Celebration of Life Service will held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Miller & Daughter Mortuary
MAY
16
Service
11:00 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
