James Carroll Territo, age 69, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 5, 2020. He was an avid LSU fan and fisherman. James retired from LBC Baton Rouge after 33 years. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie L. Territo; son, Joshua B. Territo and wife Alexa; stepsons, Jason Caton and Cory Caton; grandchildren, Emily, Arya, Tristin, and Tessa; brother, Tom Territo, Jr. and Charles Territo, sisters, Rosalyn Wilkes and Valerie Phillips. James is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Samuel Territo, Sr., and Angelina Campanile. A private family service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.