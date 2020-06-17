James Chambers Howell, III., (Jimmy) departed this life on May 27, 2020, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi at the age of 50. He was a self-employed contractor who worked in Mississippi Gulf Coast region for over 20 years. Jimmy was a 1987 graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, LA and served in United States Air Force. He is survived by his son James Chambers Howell, IV., (Jach), parents Alfred and Marlyn DeVaux, siblings Alice Howell Robinson (Mark), Kyle DeVaux (Crystal) and Sarah DeVaux Zhang (Jian). He was also loved by a large extended family including several nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father James Chambers Howell Jr, and grandparents Maureen and James Chambers Howell Sr and Betty and Melroy Didier. Jimmy was generous, trusting, and hard-working. It was his giving nature that inspired him to be an organ donor, and now many others will have a second chance at life through his gracious gift. Jimmy struggled with addiction and depression for much of his adult life. At times he sought help and recovery, and things would be better for a while. Ultimately and unfortunately, he did not stay with the program that could have helped him save his life. The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Ocean Springs Hospital for their compassionate care at the end of his life. Memorial Visitation will be on June 20, 2020, from 10am until service at 11am conducted by Pastor Nina Russell at the Old West Feliciana Parish Library, 11865 Ferdinand Street, St. Francisville LA 70775. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your favorite charity. Share sympathies, condolences, and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.