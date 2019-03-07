Funeral Services for James Chinn, Jr. will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019