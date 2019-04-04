Funeral Services for James Clark, age 89, native of Woodville, MS and long-time resident of the Baton Rouge area, will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
