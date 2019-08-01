Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 View Map Interment Following Services Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery White Castle , LA View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church White Castle , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church White Castle , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Clement "Jimmy" Martinez, 81, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation will be held in his honor on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Wilbert's Funeral Home, Plaquemine, LA from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, White Castle on August 5, 2019, from 8 a.m.until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The interment will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery, White Castle, LA. Jimmy was a loving, devoted, compassionate, selfless, and kindhearted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He will be sorrowfully missed. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeanie Callegan Martinez, daughter Amy Martinez Ledet and son-in law Kevin Ledet, a brother Larry (Gwen) Martinez, Sr., sisters Mary Ann (Gordon) Gregoire, Patsy (Danny) Williams, Connie (Randy) Hebert, a brother-in-law George Zeringue and sister-in-law Jeanette Landry, two grandchildren Erin Ledet (Trepp) Lombard and Colin (Christian) Ledet, seven great grandchildren Madison, Reagan, Myles, Rory and Mazie Lombard, John Patrick and Kate Ledet, numerous godchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his son James Martinez, Jr., daughter, Leah Martinez; parents Lawrence and Marie Martinez; and sister Doris Zeringue. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving on a Minesweeper. He was stationed out of San Diego, CA. While serving six years in the Navy, he traveled worldwide. Jimmy was a graduating member of the Class of 1955 at White Castle High School. He worked at Dow Chemical for over 30 years. He was a dedicated worker and spoke with happiness about his many years at Dow. Throughout the years, he maintained a multitude of friendships from his employment at Dow. Jimmy was a devoted Catholic, lived and practiced his strong faith every day until his passing. He recited his rosary every morning at 9 a.m. and offered his day in prayer to the Lord. He enjoyed cooking, rabbit hunting, working in the fields with his father, baseball (coaching and spectating) and bird watching in his backyard. He never met a stranger and was always eager to tell a joke to anyone who would listen. His concentration in life was family and devoting as much time as possible to making memories with them. Pallbearers are Larry Martinez, Jr., Jeff Zeringue, Lawrence Williams, Shane Landry, Karl Callegan and Danny Zeringue. Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Martinez, Sr., Kevin Ledet, Gordon Gregoire, Danny Williams, George Zeringue and Randy Hebert. 