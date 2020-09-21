1/1
James Clyde Gremillion
1929 - 2020
James Clyde Gremillion born May 18, 1929 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the age of 91. He was a native and resident of Central and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He was a retired pipefitter/plumber of Local 198. Clyde loved to play softball, cook for a crowd, hunt, fish, camp and keep busy tinkering. He was generous with his time for family, neighbors, and friends. He is survived by his daughters, Rebecca Brown (Larry) of Kodak, TN, Donna Edwards (Dickie), Patti Perkins (Greg), Gay McKnight (Roger) all of Central, Jami Glaser (Bobby) of Grant, AL; two brothers, Clifford Thibodeaux of Central and Bruce Thibodeaux (Celeste) of Watson; sister, Jeanette Bratton of Sherwood, AR and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ethel Marie Gremillion, daughter, Clydette Gremillion Rispone, mother and stepfather, Edora and Toot Thibodeaux, father and stepmother, Ivy Gremillion and Elizabeth Reason, brothers J.I. Gremillion and Edward Thibodeaux, stepsister, Elizabeth Anne Laborde. The family appreciates the prayers and thoughts of all who knew Clyde but at this time has chosen to have a private graveside service only.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
