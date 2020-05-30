James D. Bumpurs
1931 - 2020
James D. Bumpurs, a retired Senior Master Sargent in the United States Air Force, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1931 in Washington, Arkansas to Homer and Estelle McBreyer Bumpurs and was a resident of Prairieville, LA since 1978. Survived by his beloved wife Cindy N. Bumpurs of 47 years; two daughters – Cynthia B. Wallace and Nina M. Fanning; one son-in-law, Tim Thompson; one brother, Douglas Bumpurs (Althea); six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter – Sheri B. Thompson; his sister – Martha Ann Dupuy and one brother – Carlos N. Bumpurs. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Tuesday June 2, 2020 from 10 am until Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon in Rabenhorst Funeral Home Chapel. Interment of his ashes to be scheduled for a later date at Port Hudson National Cemetery with full military honors lead by a motorcycle procession consisting of family and friends.

Published in The Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
JUN
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 30, 2020
Claude & Barbara Simoneaux
May 30, 2020
Jim was such a good friend of Claudes , he will be missed greatly. With great sympathy to Cindy and the family. Prayers to you all.
Barbara Simoneaux
Friend
