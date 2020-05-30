James D. Bumpurs, a retired Senior Master Sargent in the United States Air Force, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1931 in Washington, Arkansas to Homer and Estelle McBreyer Bumpurs and was a resident of Prairieville, LA since 1978. Survived by his beloved wife Cindy N. Bumpurs of 47 years; two daughters – Cynthia B. Wallace and Nina M. Fanning; one son-in-law, Tim Thompson; one brother, Douglas Bumpurs (Althea); six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter – Sheri B. Thompson; his sister – Martha Ann Dupuy and one brother – Carlos N. Bumpurs. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Tuesday June 2, 2020 from 10 am until Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon in Rabenhorst Funeral Home Chapel. Interment of his ashes to be scheduled for a later date at Port Hudson National Cemetery with full military honors lead by a motorcycle procession consisting of family and friends.

