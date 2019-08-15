James D. Didier, II, a native of New Orleans and resident of Ventress for several years, he gave his life having succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 5:18 am at Baton Rouge General Hospital at the age of 49. He will be remembered for the heroic act of trying to save his father's life during a recent house fire. James was outgoing, jovial and had an artistic passion for cooking. He was a Chef and worked in New Orleans for several well renowned restaurants. He is survived by his sons, Aaron Didier and Keelan Didier and their mother, Jennifer Didier, all of New Orleans; mother, Judy Didier of Metairie; sister, Simone Didier of Plaquemine; grandmother, Marjorie Plauche of New Roads; He is preceded in death by his father, James Donald Didier I. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 8:30 am until 10:45 am. A religious service will be held at 11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church and entombment will follow in St. Mary's cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2019