James D. Pettitt, age 96, and a resident of Franklinton died Friday night October 18, 2019 at his home. He was retired after a long career with the Exxon Corporation. James was born in Mt. Hermon and was a former longtime resident of Baton Rouge but returned to Washington Parish upon his retirement in 1985. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II having served during the India/Burma Campaign. James was a member of Sunlight Baptist Church that loved gardening and RV camping with his family. He was an avid LSU Football and Baseball fan and he enjoyed sitting on his porch watching the squirrels and birds play in his yard. Survived by: Wife of nearly 73 years: Irma Bond Pettitt of Franklinton; 2 Daughters: Sandra Pettitt and Billy Reed, Judy Pettitt Babin all of Central; 2 Granddaughters and a Spouse: Traci Lynn Williams and Erik Carruth of Franklinton, Brandi Babin Bordelon and Aaron Bordelon of Central; Great-granddaughter: Ellie Nicole Bordelon; Sister: Charlene Stafford of Franklinton; Sisters in law and Brother in law: Nelda Sheridan Haire of Bogalusa, Jewell E. Bond, Jr. and Melva Bond of Denham Springs, Nell Dees Bond of Wilmer; and also numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George Murphy Pettitt and Lula Schillings Pettitt, brother Denial Pettitt, sisters Laverne Pettitt and Irma Lee Miller, father in law and mother in law Jewell E. Bond, Sr. and Isabele Penny Bond, son in law Frank Babin and other family members. Visitation will be at Crain Funeral Home (1109 Bene Street, Franklinton, LA 70438) Tuesday October 22nd from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 pm Tuesday with Rev. Milton Kleisch and Rev. Sammy Smith officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

