James D. Ramsey, Sr., passed away on October 11, 2019 in Gary, IN at age 77. Formerly from Greensburg, LA, James graduated from St. Helena High School in 1961. He enlisted into the U. S. Army in 1964 where he served until 1971. James was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged after receiving a "Purple Heart" for his sacrifice and meritorious service to his country. In 1971, Mr. Ramsey moved to Gary, IN to marry his wife of 48 years, Gladys Ramsey. James is survived by his wife Gladys Ramsey, one daughter, Cassandra Ramsey-Cannon (Derrick), 2 sons, James (Amber) Ramsey, Jerome (JeCory) Ramsey, 6 sisters, 3 brothers, 10 grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. James is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Curtis and Birter Mae Ramsey; two brothers, Joseph B. (Mellode) Ramsey and Alan Ramsey; 3 sisters, Vera Dokes, Ora Dee C. (George) Dockery, Lora D. Ramsey Mcgee. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio-Johnson Lane, Greensburg, LA 70441.