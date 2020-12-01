James Daniel Anthony, 84, a resident of Watson, LA, passed away November 25, 2020. Born in Tickfaw, LA, he was a graduate of Independence High School. He served his community as a police officer for many years before retiring as Captain with Baton Rouge Police Department. James enjoyed camping, traveling, and spoiling his grandchildren. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Annette; son, David Dwayne and wife, Alicia; daughter, Lynda and husband, Carey Wascom; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, Wilmer "Pat" Anthony; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Anthony; brothers, Robert, Carl and Leroy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Live Oak United Methodist Church in Watson, LA. A memorial service is pending through Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA.

