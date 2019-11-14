James Davis Sr.

Obituary
James Davis, Sr., a resident of Baton Rouge, he died on November 6, 2019, at age of 66. Visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019, from Noon until 4pm at Grant's Westside Funeral Services in Port Allen. Visitation resumes on Saturday from 12:30 pm until Funeral Service at 1pm at funeral home. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Davis; two children, Margaret Davis and Antonio Overstreet; father, Morris Davis, Sr., two sisters, Katherine Robertson and Loretta Griffin; three brothers, Morris, Larry and Andrew Davis; five grandchildren, Darren and Dejuan Washington, Jasmin Hill, Sa'Breia and Tyariel Sam; six great grandchildren; two Godchildren, Tamara and Kingston and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two sons, James Davis, Jr. and Juankius Davis; mother, Lena Davis; and two siblings, Diane and Juanita Davis.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019
