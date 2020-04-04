James Denman Jr. was 85 and a resident of Zachary, Louisiana. He was born in Woodville, Mississippi on January 28, 1935. On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, he peacefully departed this life. James was baptized at an early age and later became a member of the Berean SDA Church of Baton Rouge. James was married to the late Joyce (Gosa) Denman, to this union, they had three children. He leaves to cherish his memories two sisters, Ora Lee Brown and Jerry Denman. Children: Pamela D Craig. Mark Denman (Sharron). Two grandchildren: Jonathan Craig and Rachel Denman and a host of relatives and friends. James was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Gosa Denman, son, Jeffrey L. Denman, sibling Julia O. Batiste, and parents James Denman Sr. and Julia W. Denman. Viewing and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to Miller and Daughter.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020