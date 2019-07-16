James Douglas "Doug" Johnson passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home in Watson, Louisiana. Doug was born in Nashville, TN on August 19, 1938. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a proud Volunteers football fan. Doug was an avid firearms enthusiast and a life member of the NRA. He is survived by his wife, Irena Johnson, sons, Kevin D. and David "Max" Johnson, grandchildren, Caroline, Theodore, Hannah, and Molly Johnson, great-grandchildren, Noelie, Beau, and Salem, sister, Martha Wiles, and brother, Thomas Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard "Doug" Johnson and Martha Mcgrew Johnson, sister, Patricia Chilcutt, and a very special grandmother, Vesta "Tootsie" Stephens. Per Doug's wishes, there will be no memorial service, and his remains are to be donated for scientific purposes.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 16 to July 17, 2019