James Douglas "Doug" Johnson passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at his home in Watson, Louisiana. Doug was born in Nashville, TN on August 19, 1938. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and a proud Volunteers football fan. Doug was an avid firearms enthusiast and a life member of the NRA. He is survived by his wife, Irena Johnson, sons, Kevin D. and David "Max" Johnson, grandchildren, Caroline, Theodore, Hannah, and Molly Johnson, great-grandchildren, Noelie, Beau, and Salem, sister, Martha Wiles, and brother, Thomas Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard "Doug" Johnson and Martha Mcgrew Johnson, sister, Patricia Chilcutt, and a very special grandmother, Vesta "Tootsie" Stephens. Per Doug's wishes, there will be no memorial service, and his remains are to be donated for scientific purposes.