Service Information
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads , LA 70760
(225)-638-7103
Visitation
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM

James Dudley Major Jr., known to friends as "Butch," passed away on June 15, 2019 at the age of 61. He was a native of Pointe Coupee Parish. He was a member of the Boilermakers Blacksmith Union, Local 582 and a longtime employee of Cajun II. Butch was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. James is survived by his daughter, Ashley Major Bares, and her husband, Ervin Bares; son, James Wesley Major, and his wife, Kristen Major; his five grandchildren, Addison Bares, Jacques Bares, Eli Bares, Riley Major and Wyatt Major; his two sisters, Kathy Major Robillard and Judy Major Gremillion. Preceded in death by James Dudley Major Sr., Elsie LeJeune Major and Beth Major Melancon. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Chenal Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 21, 2019

