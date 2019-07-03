James E. "Jim" Borland died on, Monday, July 1, 2019 at the age of 86. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 58 years, Pat; his son David and wife Kelly; his daughter Susan and husband Ken; and grandchildren: Clara, Abby, and Will. He will be warmly remembered for his quiet demeanor, kind and gentle heart, loving support, and gift for listening. Jim had a gracious, welcoming personality, and always put the needs of others before his own. He was good-natured, accepting, and soft spoken. Mechanically inclined, he could build, fix, or repair almost anything. He would do so for family, friends, or neighbors. Jim loved cars and enjoyed both driving and repairing them. Jim's career was at Ethyl Corporation, where he was a chemist for 39 years. He was known as a problem solver; whose opinions were highly valued. People knew they could turn to him for answers to difficult and challenging problems. A private family service will be held at a later date. Loved and respected by those who knew him, Jim will be deeply missed, remembered, and loved. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 4, 2019