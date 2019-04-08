James E. Belding Jr., age 79, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center – Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge, LA at 9:02 p.m. A resident of St. Amant, LA and native of Slaughter, LA. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visiting on Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. until service at 10:00 a.m. conducted by Pastor Steve Gautreaux. Graveside at 3:00 p.m. at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery in Crystal Springs, MS. Survived by his brother-in-law, Jesse York; two nieces, Barbara Peterson and husband, George, and Katherine James and husband, Kermit; two nephews, Glynn Hooper and wife, Claudette, and Loyd "Duke" Hooper and wife, Ann; and other great nieces and great nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, James E. Sr. and Lou Belding; three sisters, Peggy Belding, Mary Hooper and husband, Joseph, and Louise York. He attended My Church and The Arc of Ascension. Special thanks to Leading Health Care and Ilena Bernard. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
