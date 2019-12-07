A native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Clinton, LA, James E. Hogan Sr. departed this life Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence. He was 66 and a US Army Veteran. Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9am until Religious Services at 10am at Promised land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Perry Wright, Pastor; Rev. Joseph Williams, Officiating. Interment will be in LA National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. He is survived by his wife Joycelyn D. Hogan; one daughter Tristan (Samuel) Selvage; one son James E. Hogan Jr.; two sisters; three brothers; mother-in-law Gussie M. Davis; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019