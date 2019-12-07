James E. Hogan Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Hogan Sr..
Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Promised land Baptist Church
7234 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Promised land Baptist Church
7234 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Clinton, LA, James E. Hogan Sr. departed this life Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his residence. He was 66 and a US Army Veteran. Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 9am until Religious Services at 10am at Promised land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Perry Wright, Pastor; Rev. Joseph Williams, Officiating. Interment will be in LA National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. He is survived by his wife Joycelyn D. Hogan; one daughter Tristan (Samuel) Selvage; one son James E. Hogan Jr.; two sisters; three brothers; mother-in-law Gussie M. Davis; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.