James Earl Lee, Jr., was born Nov. 28, 1992, he crossovered with God on April 10, 2020. James was the son of Erica Elizabeth Brady and James Earl Lee, Sr. James was the father Janiyah Lee, Kaden Bouie,and Graylin Kinchen. James accepted Christ at an early age. Visitation will be Friday at 9am until Religious Services at 11am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home 7803 Florida Blvd. Denham Springs, LA. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens Baton Rouge. Entrusted Service to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home - Denham Springs.