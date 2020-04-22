James Earl Lee
1992 - 2020
James Earl Lee, Jr., was born Nov. 28, 1992, he crossovered with God on April 10, 2020. James was the son of Erica Elizabeth Brady and James Earl Lee, Sr. James was the father Janiyah Lee, Kaden Bouie,and Graylin Kinchen. James accepted Christ at an early age. Visitation will be Friday at 9am until Religious Services at 11am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home 7803 Florida Blvd. Denham Springs, LA. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens Baton Rouge. Entrusted Service to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home - Denham Springs.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
24
Visitation
9:00 - 11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
APR
24
Service
11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
