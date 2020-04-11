James Edward "Jack" Jackson, Jr. passed away peacefully at his residence in Denham Springs of natural causes on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 73. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His grandchildren, Katelyn and Alex, were the light of his life. He loved living life to the fullest, being with his family and friends, showing his car, and playing cards and golf. He was a retired Louisiana State Trooper. A private graveside service for immediate family only will be Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Father Cleo Milano. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Kaye Bankston Jackson; sons and daughter-in-law, James Edward "Peck" Jackson, III and Alicia Tolleson Jackson and David Watson Jackson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jane Scott Jackson Rainey and her husband Gerald, and Monita Gayle Jackson McLavy and her husband Frank; grandchildren, Katelyn Elizabeth Jackson and James Alexander "Alex" Jackson; nieces and nephews, Emily Travis McLavy, Jane Ashley McLavy Parker, Lance Thomas and Jackson Smith Thomas. Preceded in death by his parents, James Edward Jackson, Sr. and Monita Powers Jackson; nephew, William Thomas. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, , or . If you order floral arrangements, please have them delivered to Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery by 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 14, 2020. Church Funeral Services in Walker, 225-644-9683 is in charge of arrangements.