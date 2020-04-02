James Edward 'Red' Legere Sr., a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend; he passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 71. He was a retired truck driver from Dow Chemical and recently retired from Iberville Parish Council. He was a life-long resident of Plaquemine, La. A private family graveside service will be held. He is survived his daughter, Tara Allen and husband Randy; son, James "Lil Red" Legere, Jr. and wife Trisha; grandchildren, Cydney Legere, James Legere, III, Nathan Henson, Keegan Allen, Randi Salvadras and Devin Allen; sisters, Ezilda Landry, Anne Landry and Linda Legere Tomchek; and brother, Steve Keller. Preceded in death by his wife, Elaine "Lanky" Johnson Legere; mother and step father, Christine and Russell Landry; father, Hypolite Legere; sister, Jackie Kelly; and brother, Allen Legere. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020