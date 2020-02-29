Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward "Jimmy" Brent Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Edward "Jimmy" Brent, Sr. of Gonzales, Louisiana, passed away Monday, February 24th, 2020, at the age of 61 in Baton Rouge. Jimmy was born on January 19th, 1959, in Pascagoula, Mississippi, to Joseph & Gayle Brent. During his early childhood, the family lived in St. Mary's, Georgia, where he cultivated a passion for sailing and riding motorcycles from his father. In 1975, Jimmy moved to Zachary, LA, with his family, and graduated from Zachary High in 1977. Jimmy worked as a skilled welder and fabricator before mastering the polyethylene pipe and liner business for more than 30 years. While working for U.S. Fusion & Environmental Specialties International, Jimmy developed a love for traveling across the country and internationally. In his spare time, Jimmy enjoyed working on cars and was an all-around "fix it" guy. He spent many of his happiest days going to car shows, races, and driving his boat on the Old River. Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother Gayle Brent, father Joseph Brent, sister Susie Brent and previous wife Ann Brent. Jimmy is survived by his son James E. Brent, Jr., sister Lynda Coleman, and nieces Amber and Lizzy Coleman. A memorial service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held at a future date to be determined. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020

