James Edward "Koochie" Nixon, 54, a native of St Francisville, La and resident of Euless, Tx, passed away on Wed, Aug 7, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, at Sherobee BC in St Francisville from 10 am until religious services at 11am conducted by Rev. Glasper Cobb. Interment in church cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Johnny and Gloria D. Nixon, fiance, Shanta Gaines, three children, Ashley Morrison, Jaimie Nixon and Keegan Nixon. Three siblings, Audrey Cooksey(Jesse), Patricia Nixon and Florida Shirley, four grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Mercy Funeral Home LLC, Clinton, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019