1/1
James Edward "Jimmy" Slaughter Jr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward Slaughter, Jr. "Jimmy", a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was born on September 15, 1950 in Augusta, Georgia to the late James E. Slaughter, Sr. and Ida Bettis Slaughter. On July 20, 2020, the Lord called Jimmy on to Glory and he answered the call. He was a graduate from Southern University Lab School, Southern University A&M College and Southern University Law Center. He leaves to cherish his memory Hue Kim Truong, two sons, Dr. James Edward Slaughter, III (Jonna) and Bryan Michael Slaughter (Shatara); four granddaughters, Semaj, Soleil, Storie and Saige; three brothers, Ronald (Bernice), Carl (Patrice) and Maurice (Cynthia); three aunts, Edna Bettis, Charlie Mae Slaughter, Henrietta Slaughter and Dorothy Slaughter; an uncle, Herbert Slaughter (Margrit); former wife, Margie Slaughter Cline and her husband Gerald Cline; two nieces, Dominique and Tiara; a nephew, Will, and a host of other family and friends. Jimmy enjoyed life to the fullest. He especially enjoyed travelling around the world with his brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Slaughter, Sr. and Ida Bettis Slaughter and grandmother, Viola Bettis. Visitation will be held at Shady Grove First Baptist Church, Baker, Louisiana on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, this will be a private service for family members only. Entombment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Shady Grove First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
11:00 AM
Shady Grove First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
July 23, 2020
Condolences to the Slaughter family!!!! May God comfort you and your family during this time of bereavement
Juanita Taylor Mathieu
Friend
July 23, 2020
To the Slaughter family, we are sorry for your loss. We loved and will miss Jimmy. His kindness and concern for others will always be remembered.
Sandra Temple Hall & Colleen Temple Magee
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
What a sad day. One of my oldest friends for over 55 years made his transition and has now settledinto the ultimate deep peace. I will miss Jimmy. We phoned a few weeks ago and I'm grateful for that phone call so I could hear his voice one more time. He loved his family deeply and was very proud of them.Remember to tell people that we love them while they are here. Life is so fleeting.
Sleep well, my friend.
JaRon K. Eames
JaRon k Eames
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God give you the strength to go through this very difficult time. Our deepest sympathy.
Dwight & Cynthia Hayes
Classmate
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Oliver Spellman
Friend
July 23, 2020
We are one with you in mourning the loss of Jimmy.He was a loving person and a inspiration to others.His memories will be treasured in our hearts.May God continue to comfort you is our prayer.
Shirley Brown
Friend
July 23, 2020
y deepest sympathy, condolences, and prayers for the entire Slaughter family especially our SULAB alumni brothers..
Patricia Woods
Coworker
July 23, 2020
We are sorry to hear of your loss. Our sincere heartfelt sympathy and condolences goes out to the Slaughter Family. May you be strengthened and comforted at the time. God bless
James and Rose Wood
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
James will be truly missed from the class from the Southern Lab class of 1968. He will also be missed as a lifelong friend. My prayers and blessings are extended to the Slaughter family.
Mauretta WAILES Elbert
Classmate
July 23, 2020
As you walk through this time of loss, know that the Lord walks with you and He will comfort you. May God bless you in this time of sorrow.

Melissa Walker and Family
Melissa Walker
July 22, 2020
Faithful Wishes Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melissa Walker
July 22, 2020
To the Family
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you, I am so sorry for your loss. Wishing you all strength and peace during this difficult time.
Praying for you all.
Anita Levy Hall
Friend
July 21, 2020
To Maurice and the slaughter family so sorry to hear of your loss may God comfort you as only he can our thoughts and prayers are with you
Pastor Kenneth & LaFaye Roberts
July 21, 2020
James had a world view that was enviable. We all benefitted by him sharing his global travels in a way only he could do.
Marvin Ginns Sr.
Friend
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My prayers continue to be with you during this difficult time.
Rena Hester
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved