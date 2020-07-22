James Edward Slaughter, Jr. "Jimmy", a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was born on September 15, 1950 in Augusta, Georgia to the late James E. Slaughter, Sr. and Ida Bettis Slaughter. On July 20, 2020, the Lord called Jimmy on to Glory and he answered the call. He was a graduate from Southern University Lab School, Southern University A&M College and Southern University Law Center. He leaves to cherish his memory Hue Kim Truong, two sons, Dr. James Edward Slaughter, III (Jonna) and Bryan Michael Slaughter (Shatara); four granddaughters, Semaj, Soleil, Storie and Saige; three brothers, Ronald (Bernice), Carl (Patrice) and Maurice (Cynthia); three aunts, Edna Bettis, Charlie Mae Slaughter, Henrietta Slaughter and Dorothy Slaughter; an uncle, Herbert Slaughter (Margrit); former wife, Margie Slaughter Cline and her husband Gerald Cline; two nieces, Dominique and Tiara; a nephew, Will, and a host of other family and friends. Jimmy enjoyed life to the fullest. He especially enjoyed travelling around the world with his brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Slaughter, Sr. and Ida Bettis Slaughter and grandmother, Viola Bettis. Visitation will be held at Shady Grove First Baptist Church, Baker, Louisiana on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, this will be a private service for family members only. Entombment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store