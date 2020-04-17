Jim passed away surrounded by family on April 13, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Born in Lake Providence, LA, on January 12, 1942, Jim graduated from Tallulah High School and from Louisiana Technical University in Ruston with Bachelors and Masters degrees in Mechanical Engineering. After 25 years with Chevron where he worked in Leeville and Lafayette, Louisiana; Evanston, Wyoming; and Kazakhstan, Russia; Jim retired in 1993 and he and his wife Jackie settled in Holden, Louisiana, where they lived on several acres of land with their horse, Scooter. Jim became very involved in the community, joining the Springfield Baptist Church where he became a Deacon in 2004, and he was also an active member of the Lions Club in Ponchatoula. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and being outdoors – especially riding his motorcycle. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James Buell and Odessa Beatrice Graham Stewart. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jacqueline ""Jackie"" Fitzmorris Stewart, his daughter and son-in-law Leslie Kathleen and Robert Kirk Reese of Las Vegas, his son and daughter-in-law John Damon and Kim Coco Stewart of Baton Rouge and his son, James Paul Stewart of Albany. He is survived by his seven grandchildren: Andrew, David, Theresa, Catherine, Michael, Anna, and Kyle Stewart. He is also survived by his sisters Joy Stewart Jackson and June Stewart Dowden. We would like to thank all of Jim's caregivers who looked after him through his final illness. A special debt of thanks is due to Toshika, who became a part of our family and who's love for Jim made his last year on Earth so much more wonderful. His final resting place is Zeigler Cemetery in Livingston Parish, Louisiana. A private graveside service was held on Friday, April 17, for immediate family. A memorial service will be held when conditions allow. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020.