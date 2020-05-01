James Edward Taylor, Jr. passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 92. He was a native of Jackson, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Revis Taylor, his daughters Amy Taylor St. Dizier and husband Paul, and Tracey Taylor Zimmerman and husband Bart, his son Bradford Revis Taylor and wife Karen; his grandchildren Dustin Guillaume and Brad Taylor, II, his step grandchildren Avery St. Dizier, Marcie Johnson and husband Kris, and Emily Richard; his step great-grandchildren Jaxx, Ryker, and Beckett Johnson and a brother, Robert Taylor. He is preceded in death by his parents, Miriam (Ford) and James Taylor, Sr., a son, James Taylor, III, and a step grandchild, Daniel St. Dizier. A memorial service will take place at a later date.

