James Edwin Cooley, 79, of Prairieville, LA passed away on November 22. James was born on November 20, 1941 to Luther and Agnes Cooley in Alexandria, LA. After graduating from Tioga High School in 1959, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was station at the U.S. Naval Station, in Charleston SC as a Petty Officer 1st Class of the USS Trigger 564. He was honorably discharged January 8, 1971. He earned a degree in the U.S. Navy as an I/E Specialist Technician. After graduation, he started working at the International Paper Company of Natchez, MS until he retired. After retirement, he worked at Volks Constructors of Prairieville, LA. James is survived by his wife Dorothy Marie Cooley. His children Tammy Willis and husband Mark Willis, Marlin "Bo" Cooley and his wife Carolyn Cooley, and Kenneth Brian Cooley. His grandchildren, Haley Willis, Chance Cavin, and Mark Willis Jr., great-grandson James Vaughn and great-granddaughter Mia Willis. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA on November 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on November 30 from 9:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

