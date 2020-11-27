1/1
James Edwin Cooley
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edwin Cooley, 79, of Prairieville, LA passed away on November 22. James was born on November 20, 1941 to Luther and Agnes Cooley in Alexandria, LA. After graduating from Tioga High School in 1959, he enlisted in the United States Navy and was station at the U.S. Naval Station, in Charleston SC as a Petty Officer 1st Class of the USS Trigger 564. He was honorably discharged January 8, 1971. He earned a degree in the U.S. Navy as an I/E Specialist Technician. After graduation, he started working at the International Paper Company of Natchez, MS until he retired. After retirement, he worked at Volks Constructors of Prairieville, LA. James is survived by his wife Dorothy Marie Cooley. His children Tammy Willis and husband Mark Willis, Marlin "Bo" Cooley and his wife Carolyn Cooley, and Kenneth Brian Cooley. His grandchildren, Haley Willis, Chance Cavin, and Mark Willis Jr., great-grandson James Vaughn and great-granddaughter Mia Willis. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA on November 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on November 30 from 9:00 a.m. until services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Visitation
09:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved